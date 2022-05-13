Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.76.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80. Amcor has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $13.18.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amcor will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $10,716,778.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $683,318.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,744.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 917,850 shares of company stock worth $11,616,999 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 11.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 772,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 79,060 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Amcor by 6.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,468,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 91,098 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Amcor by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Amcor by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,311,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,189,000 after purchasing an additional 48,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

