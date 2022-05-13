Analysts Expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to Announce $1.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the highest is $1.25. Banner reported earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $138.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

BANR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,494,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,438,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,110,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,100,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $54.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.03. Banner has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $66.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

