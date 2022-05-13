Analysts Issue Forecasts for LifeStance Health Group, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for LifeStance Health Group in a research report issued on Monday, May 9th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). William Blair also issued estimates for LifeStance Health Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 46.02%. The company had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

LFST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group downgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $6.30 on Thursday. LifeStance Health Group has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18.

In related news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $145,735.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 46,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $494,302.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,669,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,549,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $470,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,249,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,622,000 after acquiring an additional 39,594 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group (Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.