Analysts Offer Predictions for Boise Cascade’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Boise Cascade in a report released on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s FY2022 earnings at $19.06 EPS.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $1.11. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BCC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $78.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.34. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $85.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 758.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $197,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.62 dividend. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.32%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.20%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

