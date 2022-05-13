Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Lemonade (LMND)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Lemonade (NYSE: LMND):

5/11/2022 – Lemonade had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $45.00 to $30.00.

5/11/2022 – Lemonade had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $95.00 to $40.00.

5/10/2022 – Lemonade was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

5/3/2022 – Lemonade was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

4/20/2022 – Lemonade was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

4/8/2022 – Lemonade was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

NYSE:LMND opened at $18.57 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $115.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.25 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 22.54% and a negative net margin of 187.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lemonade by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,278 shares during the last quarter. Triatomic Management LP acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter worth $1,582,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter worth $25,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Lemonade by 52.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. 58.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

