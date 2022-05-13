Analyzing Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) and Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY)

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) and Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Renewable has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centrica has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brookfield Renewable and Centrica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable 0 0 1 0 3.00 Centrica 2 3 3 0 2.13

Brookfield Renewable currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.50%. Given Brookfield Renewable’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable is more favorable than Centrica.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Centrica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable -4.91% -2.08% -0.63% Centrica N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Brookfield Renewable shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brookfield Renewable and Centrica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable $4.10 billion 1.44 $946.00 million N/A N/A Centrica $20.27 billion 0.27 $1.66 billion N/A N/A

Centrica has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable.

Summary

Centrica beats Brookfield Renewable on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Centrica (Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from nuclear assets. The company also provides installation, repair, and maintenance services for domestic central heating, plumbing and drains, home electrical, and gas and kitchen appliances; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers breakdown services. In addition, it is involved in the procurement, trading, and optimization of energy; procurement and sale of LNG; and supplies energy efficiency solutions and technologies to residential customers. Further, the company produces and processes gas and oil; develops new fields to maintain reserves; constructs, owns, and exploits infrastructure; and engages in the social enterprise investment fund activities. Additionally, it provides vehicle leasing, commercial, and insurance services, as well as energy management products and services; and operates a gas storage and franchise network. The company was formerly known as Yieldtop plc and changed its name to Centrica plc in December 1996. Centrica plc was founded in 1812 and is based in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

