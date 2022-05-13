Analyzing Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) and NextNav (NASDAQ:NN)

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) and Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NextNav and Virgin Orbit, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextNav 0 0 3 0 3.00 Virgin Orbit 0 0 2 0 3.00

NextNav currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 231.95%. Virgin Orbit has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 266.97%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than NextNav.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.5% of NextNav shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of NextNav shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NextNav and Virgin Orbit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextNav N/A -219.22% -20.11% Virgin Orbit N/A -117.13% -14.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NextNav and Virgin Orbit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextNav $760,000.00 612.36 -$144.67 million N/A N/A Virgin Orbit $7.39 million 28.21 -$157.29 million N/A N/A

NextNav has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Virgin Orbit.

Summary

NextNav beats Virgin Orbit on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextNav Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc. provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally. The company sells its solutions directly to customers or through partners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Virgin Orbit Company Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. designs and develops launch solutions for small satellites. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California. Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Vieco 10 Ltd.

