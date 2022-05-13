Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Antero Midstream in a report released on Monday, May 9th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 36.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 2.70. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 7,916.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 280,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,732.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,952.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.44%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

