Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report released on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on APLE. TheStreet cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

APLE opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.16%.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $54,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

