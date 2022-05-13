Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.79) Per Share

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Applied Molecular Transport in a research report issued on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.76). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Applied Molecular Transport’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.60) EPS.

Shares of AMTI stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $11.13. Applied Molecular Transport has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $52.71.

Applied Molecular Transport ( NASDAQ:AMTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.35).

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 438,829 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 2.8% in the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 9,009,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,064,000 after acquiring an additional 244,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 1,110.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 194,936 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the first quarter valued at $1,361,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the third quarter valued at $4,475,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, Director Aaron Vandevender bought 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,769.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Company Profile

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

