Aptose Biosciences Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Aptose Biosciences in a report released on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APTO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptose Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTO opened at $1.01 on Thursday. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 921,530 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 2,342,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 381,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 890,248 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 398,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 942,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

