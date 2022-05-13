Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.69) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVDL. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $209.27 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 9.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.40.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 236.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,920,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,525,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 157,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 98,965 shares during the last quarter. 59.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

