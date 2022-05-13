B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) – B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.22). B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $785.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 429.8% on a year-over-year basis.

AMC has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of AMC opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.64. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $72.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 862.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 69,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $1,075,787.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 50,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $752,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 354,070 shares of company stock worth $6,664,426. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

