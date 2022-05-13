B. Riley Comments on Audacy, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Audacy in a report released on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Audacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AUD opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $295.40 million, a P/E ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Audacy has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $4.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.72.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Audacy by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 602,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 142,757 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Audacy in the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Audacy by 247.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 670,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 477,470 shares in the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

