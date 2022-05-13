B. Riley Weighs in on ViewRay, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for ViewRay in a report issued on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley analyst J. Walsh expects that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for ViewRay’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

VRAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.94.

VRAY opened at $2.98 on Thursday. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $537.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.71% and a negative net margin of 148.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Caley Castelein acquired 1,065,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $2,705,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,545,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,824. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,225,000 shares of company stock worth $3,139,600. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 87.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,656 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ViewRay in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 20.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 30,178 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 51.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 3.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 295,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

