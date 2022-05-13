Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$149.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Barclays from C$165.00 to C$149.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.30 to C$175.57 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.85.
BMO stock opened at C$130.75 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of C$116.39 and a 52-week high of C$154.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$143.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$142.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$87.80 billion and a PE ratio of 10.07.
About Bank of Montreal (Get Rating)
Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.
