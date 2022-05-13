Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$84.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from C$96.00 to C$84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$105.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.91 to C$97.39 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$91.80.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$80.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.77 billion and a PE ratio of 10.07. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$75.84 and a 12 month high of C$95.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$87.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$87.91.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.79 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.7600004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

