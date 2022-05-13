Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €70.67 ($74.39).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($66.32) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($77.89) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €79.00 ($83.16) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($55.79) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of BAS opened at €49.06 ($51.64) on Friday. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €46.61 ($49.06) and a fifty-two week high of €71.05 ($74.79). The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €51.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

