Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.28) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 9th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.28) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.16). William Blair also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.87) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.37) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BEAM. Wedbush lowered their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

BEAM opened at $31.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.49. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.59. Beam Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 714.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.35) EPS.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,481,389.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,859 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $109,885.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,833,943.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,373 shares of company stock worth $2,706,284. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $62,221,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 22.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,274,000 after acquiring an additional 345,588 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

