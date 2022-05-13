Bidstack Group (LON:BIDS) Shares Down 6.8%

Bidstack Group Plc (LON:BIDS – Get Rating) was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.80 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 3.08 ($0.04). Approximately 10,793,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 14,273,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.30 ($0.04).

The firm has a market cap of £28.64 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bidstack Group Company Profile (LON:BIDS)

Bidstack Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology company in the United Kingdom. It provides dynamic, targeted, and automated native in-game advertising for the global video games industry across multiple platforms, including mobile, PC, and console. The company also offers content security and assurance services to cross platform advertisers.

