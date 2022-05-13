Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

NASDAQ:BPTH opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.75.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.27). As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bio-Path by 1,525.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.