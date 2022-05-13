BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.32) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.32) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.40). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.71) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.59) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.42) EPS.
BTAI has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $125.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.29.
BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.
About BioXcel Therapeutics (Get Rating)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.