Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Trading Down 3.8%

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.32. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83.

Blackline Safety Corp., develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud-connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 lone worker monitoring solutions; and field-replaceable cartridges in G7c, G7x, and G7 EXO connected devices.

