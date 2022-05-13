Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

BLMN opened at $21.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.10. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 131.48% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $4,613,902.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 421.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

