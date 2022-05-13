bluebird bio, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.28) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.28) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.11). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.32) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 90.96% and a negative net margin of 1,839.27%. The business’s revenue was up 117.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.07) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Cowen downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. bluebird bio has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The company has a market capitalization of $240.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 116.4% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 174,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 93,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 15.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

