BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT) versus So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Head-To-Head Comparison

BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT – Get Rating) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.7% of BlueCity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of So-Young International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

BlueCity has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BlueCity and So-Young International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlueCity 0 1 0 0 2.00 So-Young International 0 0 1 0 3.00

BlueCity presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 460.00%. So-Young International has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 791.09%. Given So-Young International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than BlueCity.

Profitability

This table compares BlueCity and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlueCity -28.76% -51.81% -39.67% So-Young International -0.48% 1.36% 1.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BlueCity and So-Young International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlueCity $168.94 million 0.28 -$48.59 million N/A N/A So-Young International $265.58 million 0.40 -$1.32 million ($0.01) -100.90

So-Young International has higher revenue and earnings than BlueCity.

Summary

So-Young International beats BlueCity on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlueCity (Get Rating)

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services. It also offers online health services. BlueCity Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

About So-Young International (Get Rating)

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. In addition, the company offers internet information and technology advisory, management consulting, and Internet culture services, as well as sells medical equipment. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 6,900 medical aesthetic service providers and 4,200 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

