Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20. 1,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 2,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.78.
Borregaard ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRRDF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Borregaard ASA (BRRDF)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Borregaard ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borregaard ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.