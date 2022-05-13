Brokerages Anticipate Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.58). Immunic posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.04) to ($2.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Immunic.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Immunic by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Immunic by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Immunic by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Immunic by 3,107.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Immunic stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a market cap of $157.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.99. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.
Immunic Company Profile
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.
