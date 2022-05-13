Brokerages Anticipate Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.76) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.58). Immunic posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($3.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.04) to ($2.78). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Immunic.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.08). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IMUX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Immunic by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Immunic during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Immunic by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Immunic by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Immunic by 3,107.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. The company has a market cap of $157.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.99. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

