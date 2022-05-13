Brokerages Expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.15 Million

Analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) to report $114.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.00 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of $121.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year sales of $441.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.00 million to $443.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $488.95 million, with estimates ranging from $464.90 million to $513.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

A number of research firms have commented on PMT. TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jonestrading lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.09.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 15,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,665,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 17,575 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 135,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PMT opened at $15.07 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -257.53%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

