Brokerages Expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.15 Million

Analysts expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) to report $114.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.00 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of $121.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year sales of $441.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.00 million to $443.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $488.95 million, with estimates ranging from $464.90 million to $513.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.
A number of research firms have commented on PMT. TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Jonestrading lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.09.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,665,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 17,575 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth $507,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 226,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 135,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.77% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PMT opened at $15.07 on Friday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -257.53%.
About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (Get Rating)
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.