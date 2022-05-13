Brokerages Expect Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.23 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Get Rating) will report $3.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Principal Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.88 billion and the highest is $3.51 billion. Principal Financial Group reported sales of $3.61 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will report full-year sales of $12.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.93 billion to $13.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $13.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Principal Financial Group.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of PFG opened at $67.62 on Friday. Principal Financial Group has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $80.36.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

