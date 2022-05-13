Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vroom, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Vroom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.74). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VRM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Vroom has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.94.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $923.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.18 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The company’s revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 19,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $57,003.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,907 shares of company stock valued at $124,619 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vroom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

