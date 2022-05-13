Brokers Offer Predictions for Applied Molecular Transport Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Applied Molecular Transport’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.06) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.41) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.67) EPS.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.35).

Shares of AMTI stock opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13. Applied Molecular Transport has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $52.71.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, Director Aaron Vandevender bought 4,112 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $26,769.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 135,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

