Brokers Offer Predictions for Playtika Holding Corp.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Playtika in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. Wedbush also issued estimates for Playtika’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 61.32% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $679.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. Playtika has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average is $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Playtika by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 112,108 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Playtika by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Playtika in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

