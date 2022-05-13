Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.86.

BIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $70.00 price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $58.54 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $69.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, June 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, May 4th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 10th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.93). The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 53.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

