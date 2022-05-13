Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) versus China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Financial Contrast

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) and China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Resources Power has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and China Resources Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners -5.84% -1.14% -0.46% China Resources Power N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Brookfield Renewable Partners and China Resources Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 2 14 0 2.88 China Resources Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Renewable Partners presently has a consensus target price of $42.67, suggesting a potential upside of 25.97%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than China Resources Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.0% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. China Resources Power pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays out -206.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Renewable Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Renewable Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and China Resources Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners $4.10 billion 2.28 -$124.00 million ($0.62) -54.63 China Resources Power $8.97 billion 0.98 $977.41 million N/A N/A

China Resources Power has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable Partners beats China Resources Power on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 21,000 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

China Resources Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 37 coal-fired power plants, 119 wind farms, 25 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 3 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 43,365 MW. It also engages in coal mining activities; and undertakes heat and power co-generation, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company is involved in the power sale, distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. Further, it provides various energy solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

