Builders FirstSource, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.00 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2023 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

BLDR stock opened at $64.00 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average of $70.49.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.92. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,902,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,624,000 after purchasing an additional 38,781 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,491,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,356,000 after acquiring an additional 67,619 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,221,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,399,000 after acquiring an additional 553,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,973,000 after acquiring an additional 82,305 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,535,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,187,000 after acquiring an additional 133,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

