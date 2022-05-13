Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $295.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSL stock opened at $244.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $245.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.15. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $178.73 and a twelve month high of $275.13.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

