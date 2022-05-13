CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Rating) fell 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 1,740 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 5,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The firm has a market cap of $13.85 million, a PE ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94.

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter.

CCA Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe.

