Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Computer Task Group stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.72. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94.

Computer Task Group ( NASDAQ:CTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Computer Task Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 21.6% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 165,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 29,383 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,541,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Computer Task Group during the third quarter worth $80,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

