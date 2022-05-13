Contrasting 1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB) & Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

1st Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FISB – Get Rating) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get 1st Capital Bancorp alerts:

This table compares 1st Capital Bancorp and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Capital Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Zions Bancorporation, National Association 34.40% 14.53% 1.12%

This table compares 1st Capital Bancorp and Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Capital Bancorp $32.24 million 2.25 $7.63 million N/A N/A Zions Bancorporation, National Association $2.97 billion 2.73 $1.13 billion $6.14 8.71

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of 1st Capital Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 1st Capital Bancorp and Zions Bancorporation, National Association, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Zions Bancorporation, National Association 1 9 6 0 2.31

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus price target of $71.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.69%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than 1st Capital Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

1st Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats 1st Capital Bancorp on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

1st Capital Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

1st Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services for commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents in the Central Coast region of California. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits; and debit cards and check orders. The company also offers consumer lending solutions; business, agriculture and wine industry, and commercial real estate lending products; personal loans for business owners; and SBA and government guaranteed lending solutions. In addition, it provides online and mobile banking, and cash management services. The company operates full service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Cruz County. 1st Capital Bancorp was founded in 2007 and is based in Salinas, California.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 422 branches, which included 273 owned and 149 leased. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.