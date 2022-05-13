Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Corning alerts:

NYSE GLW opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.92. Corning has a 1 year low of $33.21 and a 1 year high of $44.57.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.