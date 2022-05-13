Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.
Shares of OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $42.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.36. Croda International has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $71.42.
Croda International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
