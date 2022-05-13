Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Rating) fell 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.09 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 27.09 ($0.33). 750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 25,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.35).
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85. The company has a market capitalization of £20.31 million and a P/E ratio of -7.74.
Crossword Cybersecurity Company Profile (LON:CCS)
Further Reading
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.