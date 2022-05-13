Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Rating) fell 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.09 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 27.09 ($0.33). 750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 25,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.35).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 29.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85. The company has a market capitalization of £20.31 million and a P/E ratio of -7.74.

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc engages in the development and commercialization of cyber security related software and provision of consulting services in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; and Nixer, a machine-learning based product for protection against application-layer DDoS attacks.

