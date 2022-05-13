CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of CVV opened at $4.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. CVD Equipment has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVD Equipment by 20.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CVD Equipment during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 38.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

