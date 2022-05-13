CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CytRx stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. CytRx has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.18.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

