Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) fell 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $154.94 and last traded at $159.00. 9,051 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,005% from the average session volume of 430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.00.

DUAVF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from €160.00 ($168.42) to €198.00 ($208.42) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale cut Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.21.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme designs and builds military aircraft, business jets, and space systems in France, the Americas, and internationally. It offers Rafale, a multirole fighter aircraft; nEUROn, an unmanned combat air vehicle; and Falcon aircraft for maritime surveillance, intelligence, and medical evacuation missions.

