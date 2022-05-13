DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Societe Generale downgraded DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded DBV Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.16. DBV Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $6.58.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DBV Technologies will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBVT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DBV Technologies by 60.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

