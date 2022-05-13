Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.53. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.12). Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 174.36% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Delcath Systems will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delcath Systems news, COO John Purpura acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 23,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,321.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 14,100 shares of company stock worth $91,520. Corporate insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Delcath Systems by 1,218.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

