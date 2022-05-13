Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.73 ($0.03). Approximately 513,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,075,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of £38.31 million and a P/E ratio of -27.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98.

About Deltic Energy (LON:DELT)

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. Its primary assets include a portfolio of approximately 16 independent prospects in the Southern Gas Basin and two licenses in the Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

