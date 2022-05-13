Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Rating) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.73 ($0.03). Approximately 513,684 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,075,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.80 ($0.03).
The firm has a market capitalization of £38.31 million and a P/E ratio of -27.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98.
About Deltic Energy (LON:DELT)
See Also
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Deltic Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deltic Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.