Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a C$5.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$8.50. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.24% from the company’s current price.
TSE:CARE opened at C$3.95 on Wednesday. Dialogue Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$3.84 and a twelve month high of C$14.62.
